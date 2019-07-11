Sabal Trust Co Has Increased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.85

Sabal Trust Co increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sabal Trust Co acquired 3,410 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Sabal Trust Co holds 102,006 shares with $19.72M value, up from 98,596 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $100.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.48. About 1.33M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 72 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 39 sold and reduced holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 18.82 million shares, up from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 33 Increased: 39 New Position: 33.

Delphi Management Inc Ma holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for 127,412 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 91,260 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has 1.3% invested in the company for 265,000 shares. The Texas-based Beck Capital Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 128,545 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 85,153 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Closing of $3.8 Million Land Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $434.19 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy: Big Dividend, Big Total Return – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.