Sabal Trust Co Has Increased Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Price Rose; Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Market Valuation Declined While Akre Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $139.6. About 12,893 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 805.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 99,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 12,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $166.16. About 2.51 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 40,335 shares to 48,031 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,242 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $424.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.