Sabal Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Paychex (PAYX) as Share Price Rose; Cme Group (CME) Holder Kepos Capital LP Raised Its Stake by $2.81 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 44,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $209.75. About 304,511 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 15/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP INC. (“CME”) REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 286,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.57 million, down from 299,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 1.02M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX)

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 10,028 shares to 403,207 shares, valued at $28.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 16,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex: A Great Stock; Unfortunately Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paychex reports beats, raises EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 25,909 shares to 2,724 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexus Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:CELG) by 394,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,071 shares, and cut its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

