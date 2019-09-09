Sabal Trust Co Has Decreased Its Public Storage (PSA) Holding by $26.25 Million; Share Value Rose; As A F L A C (AFL) Valuation Rose, Lbmc Investment Advisors Boosted by $1.84 Million Its Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 1.38M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 120,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $256.05. About 419,652 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,452 shares to 43,251 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 187,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $491.86 million for 23.36 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Gru Incorporated invested in 342,532 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 21,020 shares. First Company invested in 0.52% or 103,260 shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 21,060 shares. Moreover, Loudon Mgmt Lc has 2.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 53,175 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.08% or 5.27M shares. Assetmark owns 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 131,327 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.15% or 39.67M shares. Butensky And Cohen Security reported 41,089 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Capital Inv stated it has 29,135 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Laffer Invests holds 0% or 56,992 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated accumulated 9,376 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Com has invested 0.47% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Indiana-based Wallington Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.39% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.