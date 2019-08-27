Sabal Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $23.63 Million; Eastern Bank Cut Analog Devices (ADI) Holding as Share Value Rose

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 144,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 147,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $214.64. About 666,579 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 142,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 147,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $106.03. About 1.83 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,270 shares to 248,475 shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 28,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 147,234 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 2,850 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company owns 2,916 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 17,548 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 0.1% or 45,005 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Company holds 0.31% or 8,250 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,000 shares. Adirondack Tru Co holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 66,763 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 209 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability reported 205 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 60,660 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 138,685 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru Company holds 2,195 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 5,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

