Sabal Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $23.63 Million; C V S Caremark (CVS) Holder St James Investment Company Has Increased Stake

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 144,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 147,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $214.49. About 341,453 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT ON POTENTIAL OFFER FOR NEX GROUP; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 681,349 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.75M, up from 654,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.20 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,278 shares to 263,100 shares, valued at $29.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 32,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Rech Glob stated it has 12.06M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 283,932 shares. Motco reported 0% stake. Exchange Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,409 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,276 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 211,316 shares. New England Rech Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,505 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 89 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.21% or 6.11M shares in its portfolio. Parsons Management Ri reported 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 17,703 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.41 million shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.31% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nadler invested 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Rhumbline Advisers reported 682,821 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 100,459 shares to 461,277 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).