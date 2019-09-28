Sabal Trust Co Has Decreased Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Stake by $621,805; Shares Rose; Lapides Asset Management Position In Pitney Bowes (PBI) Was Increased

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 1.33 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 12/04/2018 – Prometic Presents New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Ongoing Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 199,192 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.11 million, down from 204,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $216.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corporation by 20,300 shares to 196,500 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,400 shares, and cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,895 shares to 221,961 shares, valued at $19.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 24.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

