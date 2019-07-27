Sabal Trust Co Has Cut Public Storage (PSA) Holding as Share Value Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Shareholder American National Bank Has Increased Its Stake

American National Bank increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 15,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,195 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 26,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 120,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $239.43. About 941,715 shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 17,184 shares to 525,254 shares, valued at $28.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 0.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.65 per share. PSA’s profit will be $460.74M for 22.67 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.