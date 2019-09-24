Sabal Trust Co Has Cut American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding By $621,805; Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Sabal Trust Co decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) stake by 2.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sabal Trust Co sold 5,407 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Sabal Trust Co holds 199,192 shares with $23.11M value, down from 204,599 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New now has $22.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 1.10 million shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 65 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 50 reduced and sold their equity positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 17.00 million shares, down from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 37 Increased: 39 New Position: 26.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $454.97 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 173,519 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Borderlands: San Antonio Scores $1 Billion In New Projects; US Cuts Deal Averting 25% Tariff On Mexican Tomatoes – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for 238,578 shares. Delphi Management Inc Ma owns 114,046 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc has 1.49% invested in the company for 265,000 shares. The Texas-based Beck Capital Management Llc has invested 1.27% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 128,045 shares.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24M for 12.31 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04M for 23.76 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Sabal Trust Co increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 22,532 shares to 76,660 valued at $27.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 11,746 shares and now owns 546,620 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 4,245 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 7,616 shares. Peoples accumulated 10,875 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 511,724 shares. 3,315 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Limited Co. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com has invested 1.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.54% stake. Hm Payson And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Assetmark accumulated 3,057 shares or 0% of the stock. 1St Source Bancshares holds 35,921 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Pggm Investments has invested 0.23% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). C M Bidwell & Associate Limited owns 5,974 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. First Merchants reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).