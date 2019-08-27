Sabal Trust Co Has Boosted Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $910,386; Market Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Cut Its Position

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 19,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 566,026 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, up from 546,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 2.74 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $124.58. About 1.66 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24,279 shares to 59,118 shares, valued at $22.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 144,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,175 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorp Na holds 10,980 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 554,999 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 143,814 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc reported 108,713 shares stake. Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 181,615 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley has 32,928 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com owns 5,059 shares. Madison Inv Hldg holds 0.01% or 6,684 shares. Korea Inv owns 464,005 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 19,990 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Kistler holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,397 shares. Regions holds 0.61% or 1.14M shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Lc has 0.06% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 9,944 shares. Dana Advsrs reported 45,518 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.50 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

