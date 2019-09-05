Sabal Trust Co Decreased Paychex (PAYX) Position By $1.15 Million; Gentex (GNTX) Sellers Decreased By 3.38% Their Shorts

Sabal Trust Co decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sabal Trust Co sold 14,397 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Sabal Trust Co holds 299,896 shares with $24.05 million value, down from 314,293 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $29.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 1.34M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) had a decrease of 3.38% in short interest. GNTX’s SI was 9.08 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.38% from 9.40 million shares previously. With 1.41M avg volume, 6 days are for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)’s short sellers to cover GNTX’s short positions. The SI to Gentex Corporation’s float is 3.51%. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 853,525 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018

Sabal Trust Co increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 4,795 shares to 293,343 valued at $30.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 12,278 shares and now owns 263,100 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital reported 0.2% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 84,130 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. 4,146 are held by Associated Banc. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 0.22% or 3,660 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Barnett owns 730 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Washington-based Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kcm Inv Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 10,209 shares. Hendershot Invs reported 53,628 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -3.71% below currents $82.39 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PAYX in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $78 target in Monday, March 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PAYX in report on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.85 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. On Friday, March 29 Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares. On Friday, June 28 the insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was made by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stifel has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 297,808 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 18,300 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com holds 22,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sprott Inc reported 420,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dupont Cap Management holds 151,516 shares. Stephens Ar reported 79,372 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 565,221 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Strategic Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Citizens Financial Bank owns 24,020 shares.

