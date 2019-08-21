Sabal Trust Co Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $329,360 as Valuation Declined; Trust Co Of Vermont Has Upped Its Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Stake

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 4,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 18,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 4.09 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 15,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 39,224 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 23,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 96,978 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Dürheimer As New Board Member; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com holds 1,062 shares. Lau Associate Ltd accumulated 6,876 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation has 18,947 shares. Woodstock has invested 1.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 2.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 71,725 shares. 16,465 were accumulated by Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Assets Inv Management Ltd Com has invested 0.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stanley stated it has 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 22,446 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 8,100 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. At National Bank & Trust owns 26,088 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc has invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Allstate Corporation has 113,820 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Old Republic Interest has 0.64% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 295,200 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 18,494 shares to 571,412 shares, valued at $28.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 13,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Ent Fincl has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Stifel Corporation owns 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 28,195 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 421 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.72% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 3,813 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 107,074 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 1.13% or 26,373 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 1,071 shares. Phocas Fincl reported 196,005 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Gru Lc has invested 0.35% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,689 shares to 51,443 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,494 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).