Sabal Trust Co Cut Cme Group (CME) Position by $23.63 Million as Market Value Rose; Enterprise Financial Services Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $397,670

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 144,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 147,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 524,027 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 17,184 shares to 525,254 shares, valued at $28.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 28,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A rally and a redirect: why the markets are so focused on the Fed – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record high as Alphabet and Twitter gain on earnings – CNBC” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CME’s 2019 organic revenue may decline – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.09% or 64,770 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,088 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 22,197 shares in its portfolio. Verity And Verity Limited Liability has 3,036 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Aviance Limited Com has invested 0.24% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oakworth Cap stated it has 571 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.02 million were accumulated by Uss Inv Management. Bbva Compass State Bank invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.22% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 66,763 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wealth Planning Lc has 0.6% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,585 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 57,967 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Llc invested in 1,435 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Com has 449,531 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Artisan Prns Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 39,120 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,051 shares to 29,186 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Red Hat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.