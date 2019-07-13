Sabal Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot (HD); Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Its Holding in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) as Share Value Declined

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 4.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 2.90M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 6,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 143,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24,279 shares to 59,118 shares, valued at $22.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,430 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Falling Rates = Rising Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greenwood Gearhart owns 37,248 shares. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,154 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Llc holds 0.54% or 33,096 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,859 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,765 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.14% or 5,240 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 615,653 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs has 3,590 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 7,710 shares or 0.22% of the stock. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt has 824 shares. Pictet National Bank & Trust And Ltd reported 0.32% stake.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “COMM or CALX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best ETFs to Invest in 5G Theme – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for June 21st – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.82 million for 7.71 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.