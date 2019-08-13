Sabal Trust Co Boosted Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position; Twin Securities Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Lifted as Stock Value Were Volatile

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 4,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 293,343 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.48 million, up from 288,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 1.04 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,240 shares to 371,599 shares, valued at $30.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,896 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.