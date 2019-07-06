Sabal Trust Co Boosted Its Sysco (SYY) Stake by $2.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Dish Network (DISH) Share Value Rose, Holder Mad River Investors Has Decreased Its Holding by $304,575

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 32,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,179 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25M, up from 360,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $71.75 lastly. It is down 17.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company's stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.16M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,609 shares to 17,323 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,242 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Sysco Announces Multi-Site Solar Gardens in Texas Are Operational – GlobeNewswire" on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the Deutsche Bank Access Global Consumer Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Sysco to Acquire Waugh Foods, Inc. NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire" on January 28, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 46,986 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 107,572 shares. Kistler holds 0.08% or 2,898 shares in its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 525,196 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 4,956 shares in its portfolio. 292,529 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 27,179 shares. First Business Fincl holds 11,285 shares. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,316 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fin Comml Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 660,990 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 8,321 shares. Washington-based Newfocus Group Inc Lc has invested 1.37% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated reported 0.21% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 78,062 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fincl invested in 0.87% or 130,000 shares. 101,425 were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd. Permanens Lp accumulated 85 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 109,377 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 40,114 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 251 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 434,604 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 349,415 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 10,032 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications, New York-based fund reported 24,697 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 398,377 shares. Reilly Ltd Com invested in 2,000 shares. Jefferies Lc accumulated 223,252 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Los Angeles & Equity has 8,405 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.29 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $437,850 was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.37 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DISH, HD, URI – Nasdaq" on May 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "AT&T (T), DISH Network (DISH) Said to be Open to Merging Satellite-TV Businesses – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com" published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DISH Network Corp. (DISH) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.