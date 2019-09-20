Sabal Trust Co Boosted Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $669,522 as Share Price Declined; Tortoise Capital Advisors Increased Its Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Stake by $14.62 Million

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 11,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 546,620 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.23M, up from 534,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 11.26 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) by 318.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 347,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 457,080 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.28 million, up from 109,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 302,880 shares traded or 29.23% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 05/03/2018 Cheniere’s Souki Says Natural Gas Becoming a Commodity Business (Video); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO ISSUE FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.67; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 661,720 are held by Payden And Rygel. Hennessy Advisors has 236,150 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 6,202 shares. Terril Brothers has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 33,326 shares. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 12,586 shares. Private Harbour Invest & Counsel Lc holds 2.89% or 49,018 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc, a California-based fund reported 11,113 shares. Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 5,570 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 10,771 are held by Parsec Fincl. Reik Communication Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,693 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vantage Investment Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,334 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Independent stated it has 0.58% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Omers Administration holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 202,900 shares.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 369,758 shares to 9,920 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 315,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,438 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

