Saba Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Dtf Tax (DTF); Manikay Partners Trimmed Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holding as Valuation Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.44M market cap company. It closed at $13.9 lastly. It is down 5.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 523,942 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 137,755 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 38,957 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 19,236 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Bancorp invested in 30,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Karpus Management Inc invested in 329,704 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 49,916 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 50,716 shares. Saba Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 261,792 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 27,765 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 26,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 45,249 shares. 1607 Prns Llc holds 250,857 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Landscape Llc invested in 37,328 shares or 0.05% of the stock.