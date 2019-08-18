Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Community Health Sys New (Call) (CYH) by $12.42 Million; First Quadrant LP Has Trimmed Position in Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) by $396,592

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 59.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 24,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 41,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 372,194 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS RITUXAN SALES 1.713 BLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 1.709 BLN SFR; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/05/2018 – BioInvent: BioInvent ready to start a Phase I/IIa study of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) (CYH) by 67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 4.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 1.06 million shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CITES $1,925M NEW 9.875% JUNIOR-PRIORITY NOTES; 04/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES COMMUNITY HEALTH ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH’S CFR TO Caa1; OUTLOOK STAB; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold HALO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 115.20 million shares or 0.81% less from 116.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Company reported 812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 54,355 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 38,692 shares. Moreover, Third Security Lc has 33.85% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 14.09 million shares. Torray Lc owns 51,827 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% or 13.52 million shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 137,343 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 0.01% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) or 319,986 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 82,307 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 1,700 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.65M shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech owns 0.02% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 272,339 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct owns 7.01M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 91,704 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 87,481 shares to 215,308 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 259,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $377,250 activity. Fordham Benjamin C bought $57,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Fltg Rate Incom (EFF) by 301,355 shares to 545,209 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM).