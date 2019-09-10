Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $33.18 Million; Stock Declined; Ariel Investments Holding in Banco Santander (BSAC) Cut by $1.34 Million as Stock Value Rose

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 582,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 417,956 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.84 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $78.21. About 6.89 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 11/03/2018 – William Pesek: Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander (BSAC) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 46,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 718,694 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.38 million, down from 764,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 344,637 shares traded or 43.52% up from the average. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Airline Stocks That Will Help Your Portfolio Take Off – Investorplace.com” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BSBR or BSAC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “iShares MSCI Chile ETF: Chile Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $236.49M for 14.23 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP) by 782,780 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $65.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 677,607 shares to 974,498 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 89,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm interim CFO retires – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Lower Revenues Hurt Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “What the Suddenly Shaky Mellanox Deal Means for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.