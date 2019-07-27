Saba Capital Management LP Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Nexus Investment Management Lowered Stake by $342,300

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 582,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 417,956 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.84 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 668,925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41M, down from 677,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 915,063 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 58,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,003 shares, and has risen its stake in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB).

