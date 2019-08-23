Saba Capital Management LP Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Boosted by $20.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped Its Visa (V) Stake by $377,832

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.4. About 4.40M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 33.52 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – Ford Saying So Long to the Likes of the Fusion and the Fiesta; 03/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Industries Acquires Lone Star Ford; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media and Ford Launch Billboard Splash Campaign To Bring Mustang’s ‘Personalized Pony’ Experience To Life; 20/03/2018 – Newly-formed Magnolia plans to buy acreage in Eagle Ford shale field; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WORKING WITH KEY SUPPLIER TO SHIFT F-150 PARTS PRODUCTION FROM MICHIGAN TO ONTARIO; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 11/04/2018 – Ford will reportedly roll out new Lincoln models in China by 2022; 09/05/2018 – The shortage of parts could knock out production of Ford’s best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas owns 11,785 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management reported 12,982 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 27.16 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund holds 0.15% or 77,692 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 165 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.69 million shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 18,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors invested in 0.02% or 48,512 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa accumulated 67,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Brookstone Cap holds 0.03% or 47,168 shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Llc has invested 1.78% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Profund Advsrs Limited accumulated 62,770 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.76M shares in its portfolio. Kistler reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 1.36 million shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 853,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,400 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,446 shares to 56,825 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,377 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.