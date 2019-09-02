Saba Capital Management LP Position in Dtf Tax (DTF) Upped as Market Valuation Were Volatile; American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Share Price Declined While Ellington Management Group Has Cut Position

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 195,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 230,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.17 million shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.27M market cap company. It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 22,139 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.23% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 38,957 were accumulated by First Tru Advisors L P. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera holds 254,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank reported 30,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. City Of London Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 0.03% or 29,151 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Company reported 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Geode Cap Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 27,765 shares. 926,150 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 26,671 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1607 Cap Ptnrs, Virginia-based fund reported 250,857 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 42,582 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 1.55 million shares to 469,834 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 95,777 shares to 212,642 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $69.42M for 2.52 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 15,368 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 739,275 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Parkside Fincl Bank Tru owns 273 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 357 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP holds 73,058 shares. Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Redwood Mngmt Lc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 391,860 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Guggenheim holds 29,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 25,345 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 170,000 shares.