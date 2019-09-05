Saba Capital Management LP Position in Dtf Tax (DTF) Raised by $2.46 Million; 12 West Capital Management LP Decreased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $11.92 Million; Valuation Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $302.67. About 189,153 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 20,221 shares traded or 23.83% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 926,150 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 19,236 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 42,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 45,249 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Cap Partners Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Investors Ltd Company has invested 0.81% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Landscape Management Limited Co reported 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Bankshares Inc, West Virginia-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). First Advsrs LP reported 38,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Saba Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 261,792 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 0.05% or 11,329 shares. Karpus Management Inc has invested 0.16% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 582,044 shares to 417,956 shares, valued at $23.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 5.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 26.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

