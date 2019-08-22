Saba Capital Management LP Position in Dtf Tax (DTF) Boosted by $2.46 Million; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shareholder Bokf Increased Position

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 30,762 shares traded or 108.26% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bokf increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 1374.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 60,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 64,591 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 4,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 11.41M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,205 shares to 51,597 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,557 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 32,900 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 43.06 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 68,880 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 478 shares. 510,163 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.63% or 1.78 million shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 280,535 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Hexavest holds 672,634 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has 2.13 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Company stated it has 511,886 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 18,724 shares to 20,836 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 27,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,489 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Arizona Qlty Mun Inc (NAZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 926,150 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 30,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 1607 Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 250,857 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 65,487 shares. Karpus Mngmt Inc holds 329,704 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership accumulated 38,957 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 49,916 shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd holds 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 137,755 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 50,716 shares. Fiera accumulated 254,435 shares.

