Saba Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F); Advisory Research Has Raised Holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) as Valuation Rose

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/05/2018 – Ford Honors Federal-Mogul Powertrain at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 12/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: March 11, 2018: Doug Ford wins Video; 02/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS N.A. RECALL FOR SELECT 2015-17 TRANSIT VEHICLES; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON AND MARK WILSON JOIN BLACKROCK’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – FORD ALSO SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY; 10/04/2018 – Ford to launch five new, redesigned car models in China in 2018; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 19/03/2018 – Desktop Metal Closes $65 Million in New Financing Led by Ford, Bringing Total Investment to Date to $277 Million; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 7.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.93 million, up from 6.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 2.68 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Ford to recall over 108,000 vehicles, including Fusions and Lincoln MKZs – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford Motor: Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump administration moving to block California vehicle emissions rules – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 27,056 shares to 561,489 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Virginia Qlty Muncpl (NPV) by 104,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,263 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Liberty Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 18,518 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,269 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2,606 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt has 17,000 shares. Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 50,823 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Motco accumulated 0% or 2,904 shares. Georgia-based Narwhal Cap Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Roundview Capital Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Qs Invsts Ltd Company invested in 0.21% or 2.18M shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 190,485 shares. Iowa Financial Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Johnson Counsel Inc stated it has 175,499 shares. City holds 0.02% or 9,726 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of stock or 840,962 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $95,950 on Monday, July 29.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.03% or 35,962 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested in 200 shares. Old Natl Bank In accumulated 0.2% or 133,113 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The owns 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 52,180 shares. Sfmg has invested 0.13% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 515,832 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 163,375 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 24 were reported by Nordea Management Ab. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa holds 7.59% or 2.31 million shares in its portfolio. 92,000 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Chemical Comml Bank stated it has 0.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 31,065 shares.