Saba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $33.18 Million as Shares Rose; Wynnefield Capital Has Lifted Landec (LNDC) Holding by $634,800 as Market Valuation Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 582,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 417,956 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.84M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 6.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ALL OF BROADCOM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES ARE ALSO DISQUALIFIED FROM STANDING FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS OF QUALCOMM; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 186,271 shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Landec Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LNDC) 3.8% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Landec Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 19,500 shares. Legal General Group Pcl invested in 0% or 4,636 shares. Wynnefield Capital owns 2.74M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 44,224 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 53,174 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 56,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management owns 203,457 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.36 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp reported 98 shares stake. Perritt Capital Mngmt has 0.86% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 186,630 shares. 33,066 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Signia Ltd Liability Corp has 3.96% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 266,033 shares. Boston Prns reported 61,239 shares stake. Franklin Inc accumulated 2.72 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.51 million activity. Carosella Deborah D bought $51,030 worth of stock. Shares for $11,230 were bought by Sohn Catherine A. on Thursday, January 10. OBUS NELSON bought $226,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $6,101 was bought by Powell Andrew Kenneth William. On Tuesday, January 8 SKINNER GREGORY S bought $281,250 worth of Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 25,000 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Qult Mun F (NXJ) by 113,532 shares to 834,303 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman Hgh Yld Fd (NHS) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Haverford Trust Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 20,906 shares. Bridges Invest Management has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 1.9% or 16.93 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 662,110 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Scotia stated it has 78,718 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel accumulated 3,737 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.13% or 132,346 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Teachers Retirement System has 1.79M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na accumulated 8,141 shares. Paloma Ptnrs owns 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 103,398 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability owns 338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mcf Lc owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 500 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 0.15% or 192,146 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 31.05 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Might Make 5G Exclusive to 2020 Flagship iPhones – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm -2.8% as Apple mulls Intel modem purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.