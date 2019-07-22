Saba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) as Market Valuation Rose; As General Dynamics (GD) Market Value Declined, Longview Asset Management Boosted Holding

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 14.48 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China, source says [20:15 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.85. About 939,851 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 6.66 million shares to 18.82 million shares, valued at $79.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation has 176,855 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel holds 2.14% or 42,300 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 62,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Carroll has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 40,617 are held by Company National Bank. 5,813 were reported by Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Cordasco owns 192 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.75% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Inv Counsel reported 1.41% stake. Logan Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 1.04M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Com reported 6,147 shares. Cornerstone Invest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 40,159 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 56,776 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.24 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

