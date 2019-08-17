Saba Capital Management LP Lowered Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) Position; Stonemor Partners LP (STON) Sentiment Is 1

Stonemor Partners LP (STON) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 12 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 12 sold and trimmed holdings in Stonemor Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 12.21 million shares, down from 12.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stonemor Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) stake by 63.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.30 million shares as Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB)’s stock declined 4.17%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 750,000 shares with $6.09 million value, down from 2.05 million last quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) now has $14.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 14.39 million shares traded or 128.78% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Deutsche Bank may reveal investment bank revamp on Thursday; 07/04/2018 – The possible replacement of Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan could be discussed on a call with board members scheduled on Sunday evening by Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Value per Security; 30/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank eyes ex-UBS manager Zeltner as next CEO-Spiegel; 26/04/2018 – 93NZ: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – Humana Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Sewing Sets Out Tough Targets on First Day

Saba Capital Management Lp increased First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) stake by 677,607 shares to 974,498 valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG) stake by 560,610 shares and now owns 908,974 shares. First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) was raised too.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in StoneMor Partners L.P. for 266,869 shares. Oaktree Capital Management Lp owns 4.48 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 801,200 shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,478 shares.

The stock increased 38.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 180,000 shares traded or 288.95% up from the average. StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) has declined 56.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.52% the S&P500. Some Historical STON News: 14/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners L.P. Announces Extension for Filing Form 10-K; 29/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners Sees 4Q Rev $85.3M; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 27/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners: No Securities Were Sold Under Registration Statement; 11/05/2018 – STONEMOR PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners Won’t File 10K on Time; 09/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners Short-Interest Ratio Rises 136% to 17 Days; 19/03/2018 – STONEMOR PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – AXAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 17.5 PCT STAKE IN STONEMOR PARTNERS LP AS OF MARCH 9 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – StoneMor Partners: Expect to Be Able to File 10-K by April 2 Deadline

More notable recent StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “StoneMor Partners L.P. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “StoneMor Partners L.P. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “StoneMor Partners’ (STON) CEO Joe Redling on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.43 million. It operates through two divisions, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s cemetery services and products include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $839,854 activity.