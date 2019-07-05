Saba Capital Management LP Increases Position in Dtf Tax (DTF); One Capital Management Has Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $160.08. About 8.64 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 2,099 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Brings CUDA to Arm, Enabling New Path to Exascale Supercomputing – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NVIDIA Names Donald Robertson as Chief Accounting Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “‘Quake II RTX,’ NVIDIA’s Reimagining of PC Gaming Classic with Ray-Traced Graphics, Available Now – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Micron, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo Fall Premarket – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 17,474 shares to 208,385 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 47,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,590 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

