Saba Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Royce Global Value Tr (RGT); Grisanti Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Visa (V) as Stock Price Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 13,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 31,948 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 1.64M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 202,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 645,533 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 443,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 3,749 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 1.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 88,512 shares to 248,378 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 1.37% or 30.98 million shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru owns 8,497 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Management owns 25,422 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 31,874 shares. Gm Advisory Gp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Associated Banc has 12,973 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Buckingham Capital has invested 1.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested in 1.08 million shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 2.57% or 163,376 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 8.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trust Of Vermont reported 36,757 shares. Cim Mangement Inc reported 17,230 shares. Eastern Financial Bank reported 126,100 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 271,313 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Montag A & Associates accumulated 1.27% or 87,614 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 589,643 shares to 224,568 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 399,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,324 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT).