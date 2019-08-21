Saba Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA); Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Boosted by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $172.59. About 2.39M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 337.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 298,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% . The hedge fund held 387,234 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 88,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 4,445 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 399,396 shares to 285,324 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Arizona Qlty Mun Inc (NAZ) by 50,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,269 shares, and cut its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.