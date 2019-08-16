Saba Capital Management LP Increased Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) as Valuation Rose; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Share Value Rose While Avalon Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.57 million, up from 152,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $220.26. About 2.80M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/03/2018 – TSLA: Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework; 20/03/2018 – KfW IPEX Finances Neoen Australian Wind Farm With Tesla Battery; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Autopilot Chief’s Exit Is Latest in a String of Executive Departures; 23/04/2018 – Teslarati: Tesla rumored as next IONITY partner to augment Supercharger network; 23/03/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Production Surges as First Quarter Comes to an End; 15/05/2018 – Tesla’s energy unit lost two executives after CEO Elon Musk announced a “thorough reorganization” of the company, Bloomberg reported; 28/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-VW expects to beat electric car sales goal on China, Europe demand; 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW; 12/03/2018 – Tesla says the planned pause was normal; 19/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – sources SAN FRANC

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 4639.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 635,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 649,337 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.21M, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 449,257 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 111,121 shares to 3,730 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,961 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 13,029 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 18,066 are held by Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 15,472 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability reported 21,178 shares. 181 are held by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,778 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 27,464 were reported by Duncker Streett And. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate holds 0.08% or 39,795 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Grp has invested 0.12% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 403 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 1.82M shares to 226,790 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,510 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,460 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 367,018 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 32,376 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 1,024 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And invested in 0% or 26 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Llc stated it has 35,326 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Corp holds 0.04% or 29,356 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,154 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 178,392 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Captrust Advisors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720.