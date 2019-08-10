Saba Capital Management LP Holding in Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) Has Lowered by $12.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Rhumbline Advisers Has Raised Holding in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) by $10.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 68,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.49 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (Put) (GEL) by 51.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 547,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 522,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 286,530 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Clinical Study to Evaluate the Potential Role of ACTH Gel in Patients With Scleritis (ATLAS); 24/04/2018 – FDA: Keystone Dental Inc- Genesis Surgical Cassette Tapered Implants are intended for placement following natural tooth l; 18/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition Delivers Full Suite of Acute Stroke Solutions; 20/03/2018 – GENESIS SAYS RUSSELL EDEY RESIGNED AS AVOCET MINING DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Genesis Housing Association Under Review For Upgrade On Anticipated Merger With Notting Hill Housing Group; 29/05/2018 – SEGA Genesis Classics Launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC with 90’s Nostalgia Music Video from Eclectic Method; 24/04/2018 – BioSim Pharmaceuticals Selects CPC Scientific as Key Supplier in the Manufacture of BioSim’s ACTH Gel; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.03M.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,896 shares to 683,948 shares, valued at $205.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 96,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,054 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Com. Carroll Associate Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 11,664 shares. 17,214 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Baystate Wealth has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Manufacturers Life Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 897,839 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Com holds 2.81% or 71,058 shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset accumulated 53,000 shares. Bell Bank & Trust reported 7,282 shares. Forbes J M And Llp accumulated 76,410 shares. Axa accumulated 953,394 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Falcon Edge Lp accumulated 63,900 shares. Cornerstone holds 37,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.27 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Mallinckrodt, Oasmia Pharmaceutical, 3M Company, and Aclaris Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mallinckrodt plc Investors (MNK) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Monro, Inc. (MNRO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) CEO Grant Sims on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $84,000 activity.