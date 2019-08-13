Saba Capital Management LP Holding in Avon Prods (AVP) Decreased by $2.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Stock Rose While Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $337,512 Its Position

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 74.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 404,768 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 3.88M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 09/03/2018 Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 25/05/2018 – Lubrizol Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate TPU Expansion in Avon Lake; 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 200 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron (JCTCF) Applies to Delist from Toronto Stock Exchange – StreetInsider.com” on September 28, 2012, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2016, Marketwatch.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” on October 17, 2017. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron: Undervalued and Under the Radar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2010.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock holds 1,104 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co has 191,400 shares. James Investment Research Inc stated it has 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Parthenon Lc reported 179,808 shares. Vista Capital Partners Inc has invested 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 202,260 shares to 645,533 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Ny Muni Inc Qlty T (BSE) by 51,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR).

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) on Behalf of Avon Shareholders and Encourages Avon Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avon Products (AVP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avon Products Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder Avon Products, Inc. (AVP), Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Avon Products Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: February 13, 2019.