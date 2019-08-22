Saba Capital Management LP Has Upped Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) Position; Shorts at GROWLIFE (PHOT) Raised By 71.95%

GROWLIFE INC (OTCMKTS:PHOT) had an increase of 71.95% in short interest. PHOT’s SI was 104,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 71.95% from 60,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0051. About 8.62 million shares traded or 47.14% up from the average. GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) stake by 337.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp acquired 298,635 shares as Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA)’s stock rose 8.26%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 387,234 shares with $4.41M value, up from 88,599 last quarter. Mfs Calif Mun Fd now has $35.68M valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 21,575 shares traded or 37.46% up from the average. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 23.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Genesis Energy LP (Put) (NYSE:GEL) stake by 547,300 shares to 522,700 valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Munihldgs Ny Qlty (MHN) stake by 167,127 shares and now owns 295,180 shares. Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold GrowLife, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 252,050 shares or 6.11% less from 268,450 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Co holds 147,050 shares. Park Natl Oh accumulated 65,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Nc has invested 0% in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT). Stonebridge Cap Inc owns 0% invested in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) for 25,000 shares.