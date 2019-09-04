Saba Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $18.08 Million; Pennsylvania Trust Co Holds Stake in Webster Finl Conn (WBS)

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 65.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 4.52M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.69M, up from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.68. About 170,774 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 585.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 79,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 92,558 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42M, up from 13,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 564,507 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 62,261 shares to 11,245 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 64,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,270 shares, and cut its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Mngmt LP owns 726,500 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 3,923 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Sit Inv Associates invested in 0.09% or 602,327 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc holds 51,343 shares. Hightower Limited Company has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 383,840 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability. Qci Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 86,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 4,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 2,500 shares. Robinson Cap Lc invested in 61,950 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 74,576 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More news for Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Management Lc owns 489,117 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Intl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 889,000 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Torray reported 22,521 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 150,524 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 66,268 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 14,076 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,433 shares. Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Numerixs Techs Inc owns 1,204 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). 75,222 are held by Stifel Financial Corp.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,899 shares to 5,156 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 134,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,479 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).