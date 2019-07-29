Saba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) Stake by $10.40 Million; Stock Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Rose, Keywise Capital Management LTD Increased by $5.57 Million Its Stake

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 1.57M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 10/04/2018 – LifePoint at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK PLANS TO COMPLETE REVIEW WITHIN WEEKS, PEOPLE SAY; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK ACKNOWLEDGES ERROR; SAYS IDENTIFIED IN MINUTES; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: R. MUELLER ON EXEC C. FOR POSTBANK CORP CLIENTS; 21/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO: PLEASED ON PROGRESS ON MERGER W/POSTBANK; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank begins search for new chief; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 07/04/2018 – JUST IN: Deutsche Bank says its board will hold a discussion about the bank’s CEO position tomorrow evening & plans “to take a decision in this context on the same day”; 22/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank chairman under fresh investor pressure ahead of AGM

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92 million, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 8.38M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF) by 189,002 shares to 261,792 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG) by 560,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (NYSEMKT:CCA).

