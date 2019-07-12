Saba Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $11.80 Million as Share Value Declined; Impala Asset Management Has Cut Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake by $18.51 Million as Share Price Rose

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 42,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.57 million, up from 152,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $242.67. About 5.47M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – Sixt CEO says efforts to push electric cars are a political mistake; 27/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Aluminium wrestles with steel over electric vehicle market; 12/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium; 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS TESLA MODEL 3 WILL NOT GET RECOMMENDATION; 08/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi Can Go As Far As Diesel Trucks, Except In Winter; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest Model 3 if Tesla updates braking distance; 12/05/2018 – Schwall’s Exit Unrelated to Issues Regarding Tesla’s Autopilot Feature; 08/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS ACCOUNTING CHIEF ERIC BRANDERIZ LEFT CO

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 136,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 167,217 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77 million, down from 303,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 276,385 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon. On Monday, January 28 the insider Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40 million. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock. 16,780 shares valued at $5.84 million were sold by Gracias Antonio J. on Wednesday, January 16.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $390.72M for 14.37 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.