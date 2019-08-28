Saba Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by $10.13 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Salem Capital Management Holding in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) Upped by $655,200 as Shares Rose

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 666.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 151,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 55,747 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 14.57 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO MANAGEMENT PROPOSALS ALL APPROVED; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 0.33% or 9,230 shares. Convergence Partners holds 0.72% or 68,572 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.74% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cumberland Prtn reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Peoples Financial Svcs Corp has 29,384 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,287 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd owns 4,600 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 1,832 shares. S&Co holds 112,717 shares. Salem Capital Mngmt invested in 1.8% or 68,791 shares. 11.63M were reported by Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc. Bangor Bancshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,939 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Co has 0.69% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Iowa Bancshares invested in 2.34% or 105,728 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Philip Morris, Altria Eye Merger to Meet New Challenges to Tobacco – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 64,570 shares to 65,270 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,810 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Incom.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Senseonics Publishes Eversense® CGM Real-World Data from First U.S. Users – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pansend Life Sciences’ Portfolio Company MediBeacon Announces $30 Million Investment from Huadong Medicine and Exclusive Commercialization Partnership in Greater China – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Did Quant Investor Cliff Asness Exit Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and HEXO Stocks? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Patch.com‘s news article titled: “My Experience With Herbalife Products – Patch.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.