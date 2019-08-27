Saba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding; Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Paylocity Holding has $12500 highest and $104 lowest target. $115’s average target is 3.78% above currents $110.81 stock price. Paylocity Holding had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) latest ratings:

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 114.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paylocity (PCTY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paylocity Receives Four Awards Recognizing Rapid Growth and Workplace Excellence – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Paylocity Holding Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advisors has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Voya Investment Lc holds 0.07% or 330,187 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Landscape Limited Liability reported 2,921 shares. Hood River Capital Management Lc stated it has 210,890 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. 9,355 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Ltd Com. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 484,732 shares. 524,593 are owned by Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc reported 35 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 3,151 shares. Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.31% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 61,900 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 157,081 shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Hilton Mngmt Lc stated it has 706 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company invested in 11,943 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 1.24% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.81. About 252,249 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford +2% after Morgan Stanley upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Ford Motor Stock Price Is Set to Hit Double Digit Again – LearnBonds” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fishman Jay A Mi owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 35,775 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 54.00M shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 18,523 shares. Hrt Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 73,399 shares. Natixis has invested 0.23% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 800 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division owns 82,760 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Accredited Invsts holds 0.03% or 14,327 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Co reported 10,800 shares stake. Ftb Advsr accumulated 7,373 shares. Dumont & Blake Ltd Liability Co invested in 11,956 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.32 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.