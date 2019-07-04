Saba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holding by $14.59 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Shares Declined, Longer Investments Cut Stake

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,145 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 49,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 4.58M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 226,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 3.95 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 11/04/2018 – ALUMINA LTD AWC.AX : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$2.5 FROM A$2.25; RATING HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Former Deutsche Bank trader pleads guilty to Euribor manipulation; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 08/04/2018 – Sewing in pole position to replace Cryan at Deutsche Bank; 09/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK EQUITY REVIEW SAID TO TARGET CEEMEA TRADING CUTS; 04/04/2018 – MEDIASET MS.Ml : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3.6 EUROS FROM 3.4 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – 84LK: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Sees Lenders Drag Back `Healthy’ India Profit Gain; 08/05/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invests Lc has 1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl owns 8.69 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.01% or 13,610 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 13,900 were reported by Meritage Management. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,117 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). California-based Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First State Bank And Of Newtown reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,886 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2.24M shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 40,107 shares stake. Moreover, Brinker Capital Inc has 0.13% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Has Peaked – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.