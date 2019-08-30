Saba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Community Health Sys New (Call) (CYH) by $12.42 Million; Timkensteel (TMST) Stock Declined While Luminus Management Decreased Position by $2.72 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) (CYH) by 67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 4.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.51M market cap company. The stock increased 11.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 856,631 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH -CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Community Health Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 20 Days; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS-LENDERS EXTENDED TO UNIT A REVOLVING ASSET-BASED LOAN FACILITY IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF $1 BLN SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Fla; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – ABL FACILITY INCLUDES BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $50 MLN

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 272,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.74 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 34,418 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $423,550 activity. On Friday, May 17 Ely James S. III bought $320,000 worth of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 100,000 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ivy High Inc Opportunities F (IVH) by 94,555 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) by 81,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are held by Barnett And. 32,794 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Jane Street Gp Lc stated it has 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 6 shares. Horrell Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Bluemountain Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 1.30M shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 656,020 shares. Saba Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.73% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Virtu Lc accumulated 49,935 shares. Systematic Ltd Partnership holds 276,415 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 43 shares.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 08/29: (SEAC) (AMBA) (MSGN) Higher (ULTA) (AOBC) (COO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CHS shares rebound after closing at all-time low – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Community Health Systems to Broadcast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Community Health Systems (CYH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT- Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares A Year Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TimkenSteel Corporation’s (NYSE:TMST) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Timkensteel Corp (TMST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel Corporation. (TMST) CEO Tim Timken on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.