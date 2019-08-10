Saba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Royce Global Value Tr (RGT) Position by $2.02 Million as Stock Declined; Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $22.00 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Royce Global Value Tr Inc (RGT) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 202,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 645,533 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 443,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Royce Global Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 9,316 shares traded. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) has declined 1.98% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 785,849 shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty

More recent Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Global Value Trust to Reduce Investment Advisory Fee Effective January 1, 2019 – PR Newswire” on October 05, 2018. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) as of May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

