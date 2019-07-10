Saba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Holding; Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Has 1.86 Sentiment

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp acquired 2.50 million shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F)’s stock rose 23.19%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 5.00M shares with $43.90M value, up from 2.50M last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) now has $40.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 25.11M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – It is another step in Ford’s push for more tech in its vehicles; 31/05/2018 – Active On-Demand Helped Ford Motor Company Deliver Mission Critical Component to Resume Production of Best-Selling Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the U.S. market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 16/05/2018 – Ford to Resume F-150, Super Duty Vehicle Production Within Days; 09/05/2018 – A fire knocked out production at one of Ford’s suppliers; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT; 23/03/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford and Mahindra Teaming Up on New SUVs and an EV; 15/03/2018 – Pedal Commander releases new Bluetooth units for Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Ford vehicles; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 82 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 44 sold and reduced equity positions in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 43.45 million shares, up from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Armada Hoffler Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 31 Increased: 62 New Position: 20.

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) stake by 537,466 shares to 153,742 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:RLGY) stake by 294,200 shares and now owns 1.57M shares. Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of F in report on Monday, May 6 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Friday, May 10. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.13M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for 516,411 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 61,615 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.42% invested in the company for 24,846 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 56,000 shares.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 48.48 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 88,591 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) has risen 19.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500.