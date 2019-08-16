Saba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding by $2.46 Million; Cambridge Trust Company Boosted Its First Republic Bank (FRC) Stake by $4.29 Million

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 42,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 100,967 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 58,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 1.99 million shares traded or 81.45% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 4,266 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,991 shares to 80,284 shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,023 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 5.17M shares to 603,418 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 62,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,245 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.