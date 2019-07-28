Saba Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Dtf Tax (DTF); Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Lifted Its Holding

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,001 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 140,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/04/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Under Global Strategic Collaboration; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%)

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company's stock rose 6.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 3,517 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 54,908 shares to 511,256 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 49,916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsrs LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Cap Corporation has 254,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Karpus Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 329,704 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.23% or 19,236 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 50,716 shares. City Of London Invest Mngmt Comm Ltd has 29,151 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated holds 0.02% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 30,000 shares. 1607 Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 250,857 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 137,755 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 65,487 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 45,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22,293 shares to 492 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 11,545 are held by Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs invested in 3,892 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Florida-based Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.62% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rech invested in 0.19% or 7.19M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York reported 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1.25% or 7.22M shares. Whitnell reported 14,865 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Regent Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 48,222 shares. Allstate owns 250,540 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Paw Cap Corporation owns 0.74% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9,000 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 766,355 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Hilltop Inc owns 0.72% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 40,681 shares. Washington Tru has 0.28% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

