Saba Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $19.20 Million Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Position; Everett Harris & Company Has Increased By $2.67 Million Its Anheuser (BUD) Position

Everett Harris & Company increased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 17.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company acquired 32,155 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 211,201 shares with $17.74M value, up from 179,046 last quarter. Anheuser now has $186.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.52. About 490,824 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) stake by 93.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.75 million shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 114,953 shares with $1.31M value, down from 1.86 million last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp now has $704.81 million valuation. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 741,605 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings has $14 highest and $800 lowest target. $11’s average target is 78.57% above currents $6.16 stock price. Realogy Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 397,683 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 11,643 shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership reported 13,534 shares. Intll Grp holds 0.01% or 226,444 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 17,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 6,434 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 11.04 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.07% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 616,487 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 310,491 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 134,537 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 19,815 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,010 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 11,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of stock was bought by Schneider Ryan M. on Wednesday, May 8. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) stake by 58,644 shares to 138,003 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) stake by 915,063 shares and now owns 2.87 million shares. Blackrock Muni N Y Inter Dur (MNE) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -14.99% below currents $93.52 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 to “Sector Perform”. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”.

Everett Harris & Company decreased Alphabet Class C stake by 5,956 shares to 149,271 valued at $175.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Class A stake by 573 shares and now owns 35,153 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.