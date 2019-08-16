Saba Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Realogy Hldgs (Put) (RLGY) Stake by $3.24 Million; Valuation Declined; Avalon Advisors Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $925,188 as Share Price Declined

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 7,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 123,936 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08 million, down from 131,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 1.25M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022173 Company: ELI LILLY CO; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 294,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $691.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 777,909 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of stock was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Monday, May 6.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (NYSE:F) by 2.50 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $43.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (NYSEMKT:CCA) by 298,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ny Municipal Bond (BQH).

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,986 shares to 157,463 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

