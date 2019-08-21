Saba Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $14.38 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Sanders Capital Lifted Its Position

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 847,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 18.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.15 million, up from 17.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 2.20 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 702,810 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s: WildHorse CFR Reflects Single-Basin Concentration in Eagle Ford Shale; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – FORD’S CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LINCOLN DECLINE DRIVEN BY SHIFT AWAY FROM SEDANS; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 15/03/2018 – Pedal Commander releases new Bluetooth units for Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Ford vehicles; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – TO GIVE DRILLING OPPORTUNITIES IN HAYNESVILLE, EAGLE FORD SHALE TO ARKOMA OF AT LEAST $75 MLN DURING FIRST 12 MONTHS OF VENTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.04% or 4.10 million shares. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 115,519 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 3,000 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 2.81M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 8.68M shares. Moreover, Hwg Hldg Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Blume Cap, a California-based fund reported 597 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 57,068 shares. Atria Ltd Liability invested in 163,696 shares. Moody Bank Division invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,217 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 151,541 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 74,944 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) by 81,010 shares to 354,833 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Ny Muni Inc Qlty T (BSE) by 51,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.52 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. 840,962 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Management reported 1.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Archford Strategies Limited Com invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 159,999 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gagnon Secs holds 16,870 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 324,571 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Mariner Llc holds 1.05M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 3.97 million shares. Advent De has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wheatland Advsr holds 42,948 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 332,249 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 44.56M shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Btim has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).